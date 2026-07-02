Kernex Microsystems commissions upgraded Kavach system on North Central Railway

Kernex Microsystems (India) announced that the company-built Kavach Version 4.0 has been successfully commissioned on the 207 km Tundla-Panki Dham section of the North Central Railway.

As reported by Indian Railways, the upgraded Kavach Version 4.0 supports train operations at speeds of up to 130 kmph (in the newly commissioned 207 route kilometres). With this, the total Kavach Version 4.0 coverage in the North Central Railway has increased to 652 route kilometres, of which 572 route kilometres have been executed by KERNEX.

The Company is further pleased to inform that the Kavach Version 4.0 system executed by KERNEX has successfully demonstrated support for train operations at speeds of up to 160 kmph over an executed section of 175 route kilometres, showcasing Kernex's readiness to support India's ambitious vision for high-speed rail modernization.