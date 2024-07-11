Volumes jump at Bayer CropScience Ltd counter

Bayer CropScience Ltd witnessed volume of 74167 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 52.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1423 shares

UPL Ltd, NMDC Steel Ltd, PCBL Ltd, Indigo Paints Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 11 July 2024.

Bayer CropScience Ltd witnessed volume of 74167 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 52.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1423 shares. The stock dropped 0.29% to Rs.6,570.00. Volumes stood at 869 shares in the last session.

UPL Ltd saw volume of 2.84 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 68588 shares. The stock increased 0.65% to Rs.563.00. Volumes stood at 33193 shares in the last session.

NMDC Steel Ltd recorded volume of 17.79 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.51 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.49% to Rs.60.23. Volumes stood at 5.85 lakh shares in the last session.

PCBL Ltd recorded volume of 4.95 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.45 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.91% to Rs.275.75. Volumes stood at 1.71 lakh shares in the last session.

Indigo Paints Ltd notched up volume of 48711 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21005 shares. The stock slipped 0.55% to Rs.1,529.95. Volumes stood at 1.38 lakh shares in the last session.

