Kesoram Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd, Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd, Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd and Dish TV India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 March 2025.

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd, Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd, Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd and Dish TV India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 March 2025.

Kesoram Industries Ltd crashed 9.45% to Rs 5.75 at 14:43 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 42825 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52473 shares in the past one month.

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd tumbled 9.10% to Rs 1251.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 28685 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9591 shares in the past one month.

Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd lost 7.50% to Rs 494.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60894 shares in the past one month.

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd plummeted 6.45% to Rs 3916.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5477 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6183 shares in the past one month.

Dish TV India Ltd fell 6.31% to Rs 6.09. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 22.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27.32 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News