Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kesoram Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Kesoram Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd, Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd, Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd and Dish TV India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 March 2025.

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd, Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd, Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd and Dish TV India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 March 2025.

Kesoram Industries Ltd crashed 9.45% to Rs 5.75 at 14:43 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 42825 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52473 shares in the past one month.

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd tumbled 9.10% to Rs 1251.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 28685 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9591 shares in the past one month.

Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd lost 7.50% to Rs 494.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60894 shares in the past one month.

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd plummeted 6.45% to Rs 3916.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5477 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6183 shares in the past one month.

Dish TV India Ltd fell 6.31% to Rs 6.09. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 22.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27.32 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trishakti Industries secures Rs 1.5-cr contract from KEC International

Parliament extends tenure of 'One Nation, One Election' joint committee

L&T's Cloudfiniti division inks pact with three AI startups to drive digital innovation

Malu Paper Mills Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes jump at Graphite India Ltd counter

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story