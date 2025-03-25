Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Graphite India Ltd counter

Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Graphite India Ltd saw volume of 187.88 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 34.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.44 lakh shares

HEG Ltd, Carborundum Universal Ltd, Blue Dart Express Ltd, KSB Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 25 March 2025.

Graphite India Ltd saw volume of 187.88 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 34.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.44 lakh shares. The stock increased 12.19% to Rs.516.20. Volumes stood at 3.43 lakh shares in the last session.

HEG Ltd clocked volume of 245.36 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 30.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.08 lakh shares. The stock gained 16.97% to Rs.505.00. Volumes stood at 3.87 lakh shares in the last session.

Carborundum Universal Ltd saw volume of 27.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.41 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.20% to Rs.1,011.05. Volumes stood at 1.26 lakh shares in the last session.

Blue Dart Express Ltd registered volume of 2.79 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16587 shares. The stock rose 9.76% to Rs.6,592.00. Volumes stood at 31224 shares in the last session.

KSB Ltd registered volume of 17.72 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.07 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.55% to Rs.726.15. Volumes stood at 1.68 lakh shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

