Trishakti Industries secures Rs 1.5-cr contract from KEC International

Trishakti Industries announced that it has secured a significant contract from KEC International for the supply of advanced heavy machinery worth Rs 1.5 crore.

The order is for advanced heavy machinery for KEC Internationals ongoing Steel Plant Project and is to be executed within 4 months.

Trishakti Industries provides infrastructure and oil & gas exploration services.

KEC International is a global infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) major. It has a presence in the verticals of power transmission & distribution, civil, transportation, renewables, oil & gas pipelines, and cables.

Shares of Trishakti Industries shed 0.35% to Rs 129, while those of KEC International declined 2.07% to Rs 784.15 on the BSE.

