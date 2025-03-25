Parliament extends tenure of 'One Nation, One Election' joint committee

The motion for the extension was moved in the Lok Sabha today by Committee Chairman PP Chaudhary and was subsequently approved by the House. The committee is tasked with evaluating the feasibility and framework for conducting simultaneous elections across India, a proposal that has been a subject of significant political and legal debate.
With this extension, the committee is expected to continue its deliberations and submit its findings in due course.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content