Parliament extends tenure of 'One Nation, One Election' joint committee

The tenure of the Joint Committee of Parliament on 'One Nation, One Election' has been extended. The extension will remain in effect until the first day of the last week of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The motion for the extension was moved in the Lok Sabha today by Committee Chairman PP Chaudhary and was subsequently approved by the House. The committee is tasked with evaluating the feasibility and framework for conducting simultaneous elections across India, a proposal that has been a subject of significant political and legal debate.

With this extension, the committee is expected to continue its deliberations and submit its findings in due course.

