Keynote Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 42.37% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Keynote Financial Services declined 42.37% to Rs 5.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 52.33% to Rs 6.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 13.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.6.6513.9552.1877.203.8911.343.6811.175.639.77

