Keynote Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 42.37% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 9:25 AM IST
Sales decline 52.33% to Rs 6.65 crore

Net profit of Keynote Financial Services declined 42.37% to Rs 5.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 52.33% to Rs 6.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 13.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales6.6513.95 -52 OPM %52.1877.20 -PBDT3.8911.34 -66 PBT3.6811.17 -67 NP5.639.77 -42

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

