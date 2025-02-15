Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Eco Hotels and Resorts reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.44 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 9:25 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.04 crore

Net Loss of Eco Hotels and Resorts reported to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.040.04 0 OPM %-3875.00-5225.00 -PBDT-1.38-2.08 34 PBT-1.46-2.08 30 NP-1.44-2.01 28

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

