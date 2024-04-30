Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KFin Technologies consolidated net profit rises 30.60% in the March 2024 quarter

KFin Technologies consolidated net profit rises 30.60% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 9:17 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 24.69% to Rs 228.34 crore

Net profit of KFin Technologies rose 30.60% to Rs 74.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 57.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.69% to Rs 228.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 183.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.70% to Rs 246.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 195.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.32% to Rs 837.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 720.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales228.34183.13 25 837.53720.03 16 OPM %45.3345.78 -43.4841.39 - PBDT108.9987.30 25 380.40304.89 25 PBT94.3776.06 24 327.38258.22 27 NP74.4757.02 31 246.05195.74 26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Barometers trade higher; Oil &amp; gas shares rally for 4th day

KFin Technologies and Equalifi Celebrate Excellence in Alternative Investments with Indian Thought-Leaders 2024

Financials shares gain

Board of KFin Technologies approves change in senior management

Financials stocks rise

Bajel Projects appoints Rajesh Ganesh as MD &amp; CEO

Ador Fontech consolidated net profit rises 28.69% in the March 2024 quarter

L G Balakrishnan &amp; Bros consolidated net profit rises 24.74% in the March 2024 quarter

Shipping Corporation of India Land &amp; Assets standalone net profit declines 20.38% in the March 2024 quarter

Can Fin Homes standalone net profit rises 26.07% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story