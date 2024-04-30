Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ador Fontech consolidated net profit rises 28.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Ador Fontech consolidated net profit rises 28.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 3.02% to Rs 55.84 crore

Net profit of Ador Fontech rose 28.69% to Rs 7.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.02% to Rs 55.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 57.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.19% to Rs 23.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.91% to Rs 210.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 214.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales55.8457.58 -3 210.13214.23 -2 OPM %10.6916.00 -13.1112.87 - PBDT9.649.29 4 34.8230.47 14 PBT8.768.70 1 31.5526.89 17 NP7.495.82 29 23.7417.56 35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Ador Fontech consolidated net profit declines 3.95% in the December 2023 quarter

Ador Welding standalone net profit declines 16.26% in the December 2023 quarter

Industrials shares fall

Capital Goods shares gain

Ador Multi Products reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.57 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Bajel Projects appoints Rajesh Ganesh as MD &amp; CEO

L G Balakrishnan &amp; Bros consolidated net profit rises 24.74% in the March 2024 quarter

Shipping Corporation of India Land &amp; Assets standalone net profit declines 20.38% in the March 2024 quarter

Can Fin Homes standalone net profit rises 26.07% in the March 2024 quarter

Indostar Capital Finance consolidated net profit declines 53.58% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story