Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Can Fin Homes standalone net profit rises 26.07% in the March 2024 quarter

Can Fin Homes standalone net profit rises 26.07% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 21.35% to Rs 926.83 crore

Net profit of Can Fin Homes rose 26.07% to Rs 209.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 165.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.35% to Rs 926.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 763.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.84% to Rs 750.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 621.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.49% to Rs 3523.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2742.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales926.83763.77 21 3523.062742.00 28 OPM %92.4990.60 -90.8392.50 - PBDT274.12201.65 36 970.25836.49 16 PBT269.96197.99 36 957.54824.03 16 NP209.03165.80 26 750.70621.21 21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India standalone net profit rises 53.36% in the December 2023 quarter

Max Life Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 39.76% in the December 2023 quarter

Life Insurance Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 49.10% in the December 2023 quarter

Life Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 29.52% in the December 2023 quarter

Karnataka Bank concludes Rs 600 cr QIP of equity shares

Bajel Projects appoints Rajesh Ganesh as MD &amp; CEO

Indostar Capital Finance consolidated net profit declines 53.58% in the March 2024 quarter

Shoppers Stop consolidated net profit rises 62.55% in the March 2024 quarter

GCCL Construction &amp; Realities standalone net profit declines 11.76% in the March 2024 quarter

Gillette India standalone net profit declines 3.52% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story