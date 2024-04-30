Home / Markets / Capital Market News / L G Balakrishnan & Bros consolidated net profit rises 24.74% in the March 2024 quarter

L G Balakrishnan &amp; Bros consolidated net profit rises 24.74% in the March 2024 quarter

Apr 30 2024
Sales rise 16.05% to Rs 606.96 crore

Net profit of L G Balakrishnan & Bros rose 24.74% to Rs 67.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 54.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.05% to Rs 606.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 523.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.70% to Rs 271.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 251.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.49% to Rs 2346.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2202.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales606.96523.02 16 2346.052202.98 6 OPM %16.6417.05 -16.8217.26 - PBDT110.1595.24 16 435.86399.48 9 PBT88.7075.03 18 357.90320.02 12 NP67.8654.40 25 271.34251.93 8

Apr 30 2024

