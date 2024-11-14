KG Petrochem reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Sales rise 9.53% to Rs 77.92 crore

Net Loss of KG Petrochem reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.53% to Rs 77.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 71.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales77.9271.14 10 OPM %6.483.60 -PBDT4.072.04 100 PBT0.73-0.86 LP NP-0.07-1.19 94

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 11:36 AM IST

