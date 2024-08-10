Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Khaitan (India) standalone net profit rises 433.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Aug 10 2024
Sales rise 41.22% to Rs 19.39 crore

Net profit of Khaitan (India) rose 433.33% to Rs 2.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 41.22% to Rs 19.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales19.3913.73 41 OPM %14.2310.27 -PBDT2.180.88 148 PBT2.080.39 433 NP2.080.39 433

First Published: Aug 10 2024 | 4:45 PM IST

