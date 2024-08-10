Khaitan (India) standalone net profit rises 433.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 41.22% to Rs 19.39 crore

Net profit of Khaitan (India) rose 433.33% to Rs 2.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 41.22% to Rs 19.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.19.3913.7314.2310.272.180.882.080.392.080.39

