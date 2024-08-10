Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Electrotherm (India) consolidated net profit rises 181.31% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 10 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
Sales rise 13.73% to Rs 1059.38 crore

Net profit of Electrotherm (India) rose 181.31% to Rs 108.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 38.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.73% to Rs 1059.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 931.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1059.38931.45 14 OPM %12.487.72 -PBDT119.3850.70 135 PBT108.7838.69 181 NP108.8438.69 181

