Electrotherm (India) consolidated net profit rises 181.31% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Electrotherm (India) rose 181.31% to Rs 108.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 38.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.73% to Rs 1059.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 931.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1059.38931.4512.487.72119.3850.70108.7838.69108.8438.69

