Khandwala Securities consolidated net profit rises 242.86% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.57% to Rs 2.52 croreNet profit of Khandwala Securities rose 242.86% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 30.57% to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2.521.93 31 OPM %21.8310.36 -PBDT0.560.19 195 PBT0.470.14 236 NP0.480.14 243
