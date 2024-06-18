Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jayant (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Reported sales nil

Net profit of Jayant (India) reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 36.36% to Rs 0.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

