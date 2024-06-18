Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dhanverdhi Exports reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.03 crore

Net profit of Dhanverdhi Exports reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 250.00% to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.030 0 0.140.04 250 OPM %00 -42.86-175.00 - PBDT0-0.03 100 0.06-0.07 LP PBT0-0.03 100 0.06-0.07 LP NP0.01-0.03 LP 0.05-0.07 LP

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

