Home / Markets / Capital Market News / A.K.Capital Services consolidated net profit rises 22.05% in the March 2024 quarter

A.K.Capital Services consolidated net profit rises 22.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:14 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 26.20% to Rs 146.73 crore

Net profit of A.K.Capital Services rose 22.05% to Rs 29.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.20% to Rs 146.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 116.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.66% to Rs 91.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 87.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.57% to Rs 518.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 406.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales146.73116.27 26 518.54406.46 28 OPM %66.3061.19 -62.9763.16 - PBDT42.1633.16 27 131.22125.83 4 PBT40.1031.26 28 122.77117.94 4 NP29.9524.54 22 91.7187.63 5

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Financials stocks rise

Nifty above 22,450 mark; metal shares shine

Financials shares gain

Axis Bank, Escorts Kubota, Entero Healthcare Solutions in action

Motilal Oswal edges higher on bonus share issue proposal

Aryaman Financial Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.96 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ushdev International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.81 crore in the March 2024 quarter

RIR Power Electronics consolidated net profit rises 131.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Premier reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.86 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Diamines &amp; Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 76.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story