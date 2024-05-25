A.K.Capital Services consolidated net profit rises 22.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.20% to Rs 146.73 croreNet profit of A.K.Capital Services rose 22.05% to Rs 29.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.20% to Rs 146.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 116.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 4.66% to Rs 91.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 87.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.57% to Rs 518.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 406.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
