Glenmark Pharmaceuticals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1218.28 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:14 AM IST
Sales rise 1.95% to Rs 3016.01 crore

Net Loss of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals reported to Rs 1218.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 428.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.95% to Rs 3016.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2958.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1501.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 297.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.78% to Rs 11635.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11431.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3016.012958.37 2 11635.4611431.94 2 OPM %16.7213.45 -10.2714.30 - PBDT1128.95246.35 358 1519.361574.87 -4 PBT977.61111.34 778 937.451005.69 -7 NP-1218.28-428.30 -184 -1501.67297.25 PL

First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

