EIH Associated Hotels standalone net profit rises 40.66% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:14 AM IST
Sales rise 22.88% to Rs 132.50 crore

Net profit of EIH Associated Hotels rose 40.66% to Rs 36.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.88% to Rs 132.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 107.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.39% to Rs 81.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 64.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.16% to Rs 384.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 337.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales132.50107.83 23 384.79337.07 14 OPM %37.7729.80 -29.4428.10 - PBDT53.7334.73 55 125.60101.40 24 PBT49.4230.69 61 108.7484.86 28 NP36.8126.17 41 81.0364.62 25

First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:44 AM IST

