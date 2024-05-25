EIH Associated Hotels standalone net profit rises 40.66% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.88% to Rs 132.50 croreNet profit of EIH Associated Hotels rose 40.66% to Rs 36.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.88% to Rs 132.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 107.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 25.39% to Rs 81.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 64.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.16% to Rs 384.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 337.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News