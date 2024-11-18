Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Nifty November futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
NSE India VIX rallied 2.65% to 15.17.

The Nifty November 2024 futures closed at 23,513.15, a premium of 59.35 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,453.80 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 lost 78.90 points or 0.34% to 23,453.80.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, advanced 2.65% to 15.17.

Reliance Industries, National Aluminium Company and Tata Motors were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The November 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 28 November 2024.

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

