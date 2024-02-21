Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kilburn Engineering completes acquisition of M.E Energy

Kilburn Engineering completes acquisition of M.E Energy

Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
Kilburn Engineering announced the successful completion of its acquisition of M.E Energy, a distinguished leader in waste heat recovery (WHR) and waste heat reutilization systems.

This acquisition, effective from 20 February 2024, for an aggregate consideration of Rs 98.70 lakh marks a significant milestone in Kilburn's strategic growth journey. This acquisition is a decisive step for Kilburn Engineering to emerge a comprehensive solution provider in the field of thermal engineering and heat recovery systems.

By integrating M.E Energy's expertise, Kilburn enhances its product offering for its existing diverse client base while gaining access to new industries and clients. This strategic move aligns seamlessly with Kilburn's overarching objective of ensuring sustained, profitable growth and fortifying its capabilities, resulting in an enhanced value proposition for shareholders.

First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 11:02 AM IST

