Best Agrolife announced that its subsidiary, Seedlings India has been granted a patent by the Indian Patent Office-Government of India for an invention entitled SYNERGISTIC FUNGICIDAL COMPOSITION COMPRISING STROBILURIN AND TRIAZOLE FUNGICIDES WITH SULPHUR for the term of 20 years commencing from 4% October, 2021 in accordance with the provisions of the Patents Act, 1970.

