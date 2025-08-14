Kilitch Drugs (India) consolidated net profit rises 126.12% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.97% to Rs 43.14 crore

Net profit of Kilitch Drugs (India) rose 126.12% to Rs 3.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 28.97% to Rs 43.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 33.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.43.1433.457.564.964.292.503.451.653.031.34

