Simplex Infrastructures reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.64 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 17.99% to Rs 242.59 crore

Net profit of Simplex Infrastructures reported to Rs 4.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 9.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 17.99% to Rs 242.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 295.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.242.59295.823.150.2915.125.588.10-10.414.64-9.87

