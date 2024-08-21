Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Kimia Biosciences reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.44 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Kimia Biosciences reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.44 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Aug 21 2024
Sales decline 7.55% to Rs 22.40 crore

Net profit of Kimia Biosciences reported to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 7.55% to Rs 22.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 24.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales22.4024.23 -8 OPM %16.61-6.77 -PBDT2.69-2.79 LP PBT1.79-3.62 LP NP1.44-2.71 LP

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

