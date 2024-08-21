Stock Alert: Sansera Engg, Genus Power Infra, Petronet LNG, CESC, Exide Inds

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Image
Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O ban:NALCO, Aarti Industries, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Birlasoft, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers and Chemicals (GNFC), Granules India, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, LIC Housing Finance, Manappuram Finance, Piramal Enterprises, RBL Bank, SAIL, Sun TV Network.

Stocks to watch:

Sansera Engineering approved raising funds Rs 1,200 crore via QIP or other means.

Genus Power Infrastructure received three orders worth Rs 3,609 crore for the appointment of advanced metering infrastructure service providers.

Petronet LNG (PLL) has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with LTL Holdings (LTL) of Sri Lanka for supply of LNG to LTLs dual fuelled Power Plant(s) in Kerawalapitiya, Colombo.

CESCs arm incorporated a wholly owned subsidiariy, Ecofusion Power to explore opportunities in the renewable power sector.

Exide Industries made an investment of Rs 75 crore in Lion making subsidiary Exide Energy Solutions. The companys total investment in the arm stands at Rs 2,652 crore.

RMC Switchgears unit received Rajasthan Renewable Energy corps nod to set up a 50 MW renewable energy park in Rajasthan.

Updater Services acquired 22.30% stake in its material subsidiary, Denave India for Rs 52.57 crore.

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 8:31 AM IST

