Kinetic Engineering consolidated net profit rises 17.49% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.25% to Rs 35.39 crore

Net profit of Kinetic Engineering rose 17.49% to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.25% to Rs 35.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 36.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.35.3936.962.515.093.783.412.141.822.151.83

Powered by Capital Market - Live News