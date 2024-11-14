Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Forge consolidated net profit rises 7.20% in the September 2024 quarter

Bharat Forge consolidated net profit rises 7.20% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 3:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 2.27% to Rs 3688.51 crore

Net profit of Bharat Forge rose 7.20% to Rs 243.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 227.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 2.27% to Rs 3688.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3774.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3688.513774.19 -2 OPM %17.5316.47 -PBDT598.52550.09 9 PBT385.18338.76 14 NP243.59227.23 7

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex sheds 111pts, Nifty settles at 23,532; Smallcap shares shine

Israel kills 200 Hezbollah terrorists, destroys 140 launchers in a week

Women's ACT 2024, India vs Thailand Hockey LIVE UPDATES: IND vs THAI match begins at 4:45 PM IST

Australia vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st T20: Pakistan win the toss and opt to field first

LIVE: Maharashtra saw highest FDI after formation of BJP-led Mahayuti govt, says PM Modi

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 3:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story