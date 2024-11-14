Bharat Forge consolidated net profit rises 7.20% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.27% to Rs 3688.51 crore

Net profit of Bharat Forge rose 7.20% to Rs 243.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 227.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 2.27% to Rs 3688.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3774.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.3688.513774.1917.5316.47598.52550.09385.18338.76243.59227.23

