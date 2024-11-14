Nirman Agri Genetics standalone net profit rises 204.27% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 379.46% to Rs 62.09 crore

Net profit of Nirman Agri Genetics rose 204.27% to Rs 6.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 379.46% to Rs 62.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.62.0912.9510.8918.466.752.396.662.346.422.11

