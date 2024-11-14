Nirman Agri Genetics standalone net profit rises 204.27% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Sales rise 379.46% to Rs 62.09 crore

Net profit of Nirman Agri Genetics rose 204.27% to Rs 6.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 379.46% to Rs 62.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales62.0912.95 379 OPM %10.8918.46 -PBDT6.752.39 182 PBT6.662.34 185 NP6.422.11 204

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 3:33 PM IST

