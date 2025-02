Kingfa Science & Technology (India) standalone net profit rises 42.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.82% to Rs 440.37 crore

Net profit of Kingfa Science & Technology (India) rose 42.33% to Rs 34.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 24.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 11.82% to Rs 440.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 393.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

