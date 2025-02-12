Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Swadeshi Polytex standalone net profit declines 97.40% in the December 2024 quarter

Swadeshi Polytex standalone net profit declines 97.40% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 99.45% to Rs 0.30 crore

Net profit of Swadeshi Polytex declined 97.40% to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 45.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 99.45% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 54.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.3054.55 -99 OPM %-120.0095.09 -PBDT1.4353.72 -97 PBT1.3953.72 -97 NP1.1945.75 -97

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Goodricke Group reports standalone net loss of Rs 16.13 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Bayer CropScience standalone net profit declines 63.27% in the December 2024 quarter

Happy Forgings inks MoU with global manufacturer of industrial equipment

TT Group and AFCOM Cargo strengthen partnership for expansion of air freight services

Ramco Systems implements its Payce platform at Air Niugini

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story