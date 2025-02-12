Swadeshi Polytex standalone net profit declines 97.40% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 99.45% to Rs 0.30 crore

Net profit of Swadeshi Polytex declined 97.40% to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 45.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 99.45% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 54.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.0.3054.55-120.0095.091.4353.721.3953.721.1945.75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News