Kings Infra Ventures jumps after USFDA approves Turtle Excluder Device

Kings Infra Ventures gained 1.99% to Rs 161.35 after the US drug regulator and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) approved India's Turtle Excluder Device (TED) for shrimp trawl fisheries.The approval is expected to lift the US ban on wild-caught shrimp imports imposed in 2021 under the US Endangered Species Act.
The TED was developed by the Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) and tested by the Fishery Survey of India (FSI) with support from MPEDA. It is designed for Indian trawl nets and tropical conditions and has been proven to reduce turtle mortality by up to 97%.
The move is expected to boost India's seafood exports by Rs 1,200-1,500 crore annually. It will benefit exporters of small wild-caught shrimp, mainly from Kerala's Malabar coast. The decision is also likely to revive small trawler operations and processing hubs while improving coastal livelihoods.
Chairman and managing director Shaji Baby John said the approval reflects the strength of Indias scientific and seafood sectors. He added that it will help India regain leadership in global shrimp exports while promoting sustainable fishing.
Kings Infra Ventures, based in Kochi, is an aquaculture and seafood company. It operates across shrimp farming, processing, exports, and retail, focusing on sustainable aquaculture and ESG initiatives.
On a consolidated basis, net profit of Kings Infra Ventures rose 22.41% to Rs 3.55 crore while net sales rose 21.51% to Rs 34.12 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.
