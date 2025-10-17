Kings Infra Ventures jumps after USFDA approves Turtle Excluder Device

Kings Infra Ventures gained 1.99% to Rs 161.35 after the US drug regulator and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) approved India's Turtle Excluder Device (TED) for shrimp trawl fisheries.

The approval is expected to lift the US ban on wild-caught shrimp imports imposed in 2021 under the US Endangered Species Act.

The TED was developed by the Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) and tested by the Fishery Survey of India (FSI) with support from MPEDA. It is designed for Indian trawl nets and tropical conditions and has been proven to reduce turtle mortality by up to 97%.

The move is expected to boost India's seafood exports by Rs 1,200-1,500 crore annually. It will benefit exporters of small wild-caught shrimp, mainly from Kerala's Malabar coast. The decision is also likely to revive small trawler operations and processing hubs while improving coastal livelihoods.