KIOCL Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Banco Products (India) Ltd, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd and Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 October 2025.

KIOCL Ltd lost 10.00% to Rs 562.5 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.3 lakh shares in the past one month.

Banco Products (India) Ltd tumbled 9.29% to Rs 793.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.38 lakh shares in the past one month. Tata Investment Corporation Ltd crashed 6.41% to Rs 9311.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.34 lakh shares in the past one month. Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd fell 4.65% to Rs 499.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25900 shares in the past one month.