Volumes spurt at RHI Magnesita India Ltd counter

RHI Magnesita India Ltd registered volume of 271.09 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 186.78 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.45 lakh shares
Doms Industries Ltd, Indraprastha Gas Ltd, BLS International Services Ltd, Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 07 October 2025.
RHI Magnesita India Ltd registered volume of 271.09 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 186.78 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.45 lakh shares. The stock rose 10.66% to Rs.486.95. Volumes stood at 1.47 lakh shares in the last session.
Doms Industries Ltd saw volume of 8.58 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 27.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 31343 shares. The stock increased 5.12% to Rs.2,613.30. Volumes stood at 13276 shares in the last session.
Indraprastha Gas Ltd notched up volume of 103.55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17.48 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.86% to Rs.216.10. Volumes stood at 15.65 lakh shares in the last session.
BLS International Services Ltd notched up volume of 64.24 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11.77 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.50% to Rs.346.15. Volumes stood at 6.4 lakh shares in the last session.
Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 12.11 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.22 lakh shares. The stock slipped 4.65% to Rs.499.80. Volumes stood at 2.34 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app