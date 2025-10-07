Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at RHI Magnesita India Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at RHI Magnesita India Ltd counter

Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
RHI Magnesita India Ltd registered volume of 271.09 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 186.78 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.45 lakh shares

Doms Industries Ltd, Indraprastha Gas Ltd, BLS International Services Ltd, Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 07 October 2025.

RHI Magnesita India Ltd registered volume of 271.09 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 186.78 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.45 lakh shares. The stock rose 10.66% to Rs.486.95. Volumes stood at 1.47 lakh shares in the last session.

Doms Industries Ltd saw volume of 8.58 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 27.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 31343 shares. The stock increased 5.12% to Rs.2,613.30. Volumes stood at 13276 shares in the last session.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd notched up volume of 103.55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17.48 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.86% to Rs.216.10. Volumes stood at 15.65 lakh shares in the last session.

BLS International Services Ltd notched up volume of 64.24 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11.77 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.50% to Rs.346.15. Volumes stood at 6.4 lakh shares in the last session.

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 12.11 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.22 lakh shares. The stock slipped 4.65% to Rs.499.80. Volumes stood at 2.34 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

