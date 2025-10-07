Indices trade in positive terrain; realty shares jump

The key domestic indices traded with significant gains in mid-afternoon trade. Investors will monitor the quarterly business updates, IPOs activity and upcoming quarterly earnings season. The Nifty traded above 25,150 mark.

Further, market participants will keep a close watch on the three-day Global Fintech Fest 2025 program, which commenced today, for key industry insights and developments.

Realty shares witnessed buying demand for second consecutive trading sessions.

At 14:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 443.94 points or 0.53% to 82,213.76. The Nifty 50 index added 111.85 points or 0.45% to 25,183.30.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.42% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.08%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,857 shares rose and 2,226 shares fell. A total of 169 shares were unchanged. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Realty index jumped 0.63% to 887.70. The index advanced 1.32% in the two trading sessions. Brigade Enterprises (up 3.65%), Lodha Developers (up 2.48%), Phoenix Mills (up 0.86%), Oberoi Realty (up 0.77%), Godrej Properties (up 0.39%) and Sobha (up 0.05%) surged. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.14% to 6.510 from the previous close of 6.514. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.7500 compared with its close of 88.7850 during the previous trading session.