Tata Capital subscribed 39%

The initial public offer of Tata Capital received bids for 12,86,08,916 shares as against 33,34,36,996 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Monday (6 October 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.39 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 30 September 2025 and it will close on 3 October 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 95 and 100 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 150 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The initial public offer (IPO) consists of fresh issue to raise 21 crore equity shares to raise Rs 6510 crore at the lower band of Rs 310 per share (face value Rs 10 per share) and Rs 6846 crore at the upper band of Rs 326 per share.

The issue also consists of Offer for Sale (OFS) of 26.58 crore equity shares to raise Rs 8241-8666 crore. The promoter, Tata Sons, has offered 23 crore equity share for sale through OFS. An investor, International Finance Corporation, has also offered 3.58 crore equity shares for sale. The promoter shareholding in the company would decline to 85.4% post- IPO from 95.6% pre-IPO. The company proposes to utilize the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards augmenting the capital base to meet future capital requirements. The listing is also being conducted to comply with the RBI regulations, which require UL NBFCs to be listed on stock exchanges.

Tata Capital is the third largest and fastest growing diversified NBFC in India with loan book of Rs 2.33 lakh crore at end June 2025. It is the flagship financial services company of the Tata group, with a legacy spanning over 150 years. The company began lending operations in 2007 and served 7.3 million customers up to June 2025. It offers a comprehensive suite of 25+ lending products, serving a diverse customer base comprising salaried and self-employed individuals, entrepreneurs, small businesses, small and medium enterprises and corporates. Retail finance, accounting for 61.3% of the loan book, is offered to salaried and self-employed individuals and owners of small businesses. SME Finance, comprising 26.2% of the loan book, is offered for supply chain finance, equipment finance, and leasing solutions. Corporate Finance, comprising 12.5% of the loan book, is offered to businesses with turnover above Rs 250 crore.