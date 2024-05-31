Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kiran Print Pack reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kiran Print Pack reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2024 quarter

May 31 2024
Sales decline 87.50% to Rs 0.02 crore

Net Loss of Kiran Print Pack reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 87.50% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.33% to Rs 0.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.020.16 -88 0.870.90 -3 OPM %-2400.00-100.00 --98.85-60.00 - PBDT-0.24-0.11 -118 0.03-0.18 LP PBT-0.24-0.11 -118 0.01-0.20 LP NP-0.23-0.11 -109 0.03-0.20 LP

May 31 2024

