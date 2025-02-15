Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kisaan Parivar Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.53 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Kisaan Parivar Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.53 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 9:34 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs 1.62 crore

Net profit of Kisaan Parivar Industries reported to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales reported to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1.620 0 OPM %43.830 -PBDT0.71-0.04 LP PBT0.71-0.04 LP NP0.53-0.04 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kabra Drugs reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.54 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Kakatiya Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Seya Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.47 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Multiplus Holdings standalone net profit rises 22.58% in the December 2024 quarter

India Steel Works reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.43 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story