Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Seya Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.47 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Seya Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.47 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 9:33 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Seya Industries reported to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales01.20 -100 OPM %020.83 -PBDT2.582.18 18 PBT-1.95-2.34 17 NP-1.47-1.91 23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Multiplus Holdings standalone net profit rises 22.58% in the December 2024 quarter

India Steel Works reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.43 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Universal Office Automation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Gufic BioSciences standalone net profit declines 13.21% in the December 2024 quarter

Donear Industries standalone net profit rises 52.59% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story