Kitex Garments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.55 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 43.44% to Rs 122.10 crore

Net loss of Kitex Garments reported to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 37.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 43.44% to Rs 122.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 215.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.122.10215.88-13.0725.41-11.8154.53-19.8050.30-1.5537.34

