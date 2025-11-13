Mideast Integrated Steels reports consolidated net loss of Rs 57.82 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 49.12% to Rs 65.37 crore

Net Loss of Mideast Integrated Steels reported to Rs 57.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 59.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 49.12% to Rs 65.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 128.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.65.37128.48-43.20-26.00-41.30-45.50-59.04-59.51-57.82-59.66

