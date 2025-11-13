Lloyds Metals & Energy consolidated net profit rises 89.95% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 160.23% to Rs 3540.65 crore

Net profit of Lloyds Metals & Energy rose 89.95% to Rs 572.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 301.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 160.23% to Rs 3540.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1360.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.3540.651360.6129.4630.18922.76441.20756.23423.52572.36301.32

