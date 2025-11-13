DCM consolidated net profit rises 104.23% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.95% to Rs 17.62 crore

Net profit of DCM rose 104.23% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.95% to Rs 17.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.17.6216.63-1.143.372.642.421.701.301.450.71

