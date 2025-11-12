KJMC Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 10.81% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 22.28% to Rs 1.57 crore

Net profit of KJMC Financial Services declined 10.81% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 22.28% to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1.572.0259.2467.330.961.280.861.170.660.74

