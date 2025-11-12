Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) consolidated net profit rises 28.71% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.78% to Rs 490.50 crore

Net profit of Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) rose 28.71% to Rs 49.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 38.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.78% to Rs 490.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 463.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.490.50463.7116.6414.9092.3779.1570.0157.2149.2238.24

