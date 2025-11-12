Dev Accelerator consolidated net profit declines 71.59% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 50.39% to Rs 51.84 crore

Net profit of Dev Accelerator declined 71.59% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 50.39% to Rs 51.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 34.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.51.8434.4750.9652.6016.4921.081.706.641.776.23

