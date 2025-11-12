Jaykay Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 1921.43% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 104.71% to Rs 63.07 crore

Net profit of Jaykay Enterprises rose 1921.43% to Rs 8.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 104.71% to Rs 63.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 30.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.63.0730.8117.494.5114.712.1610.661.108.490.42

