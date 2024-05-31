Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NPR Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2024 quarter

NPR Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:23 AM IST
Sales decline 48.26% to Rs 1.78 crore

Net profit of NPR Finance reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 48.26% to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 25.67% to Rs 9.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.783.44 -48 9.4712.74 -26 OPM %20.222.03 -10.67-18.05 - PBDT0.37-0.01 LP 0.61-2.49 LP PBT0.33-0.05 LP 0.46-2.95 LP NP0.14-0.08 LP 1.09-2.42 LP

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

